The German Public Prosecutor’s Office has been conducting searches since the morning of this Thursday in the offices of two German Government Ministries, the Finance Ministry and the Justice Ministry, in Berlin, in the framework of an investigation into a government office that pursues money laundering cases. According to the information published by German media, the case, opened in February 2020, investigates whether this office, dependent on Customs, committed a crime of obstruction of justice by not informing the authorities – prosecutor and police – about possible cases of money laundering, which prevented them from being investigated.