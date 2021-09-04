How to Connect Your Phone, Tablet, or Laptop to Your TV

Video calling is a normal part of our abnormal lives these days, but far too many of us have to put up with crummy built-in potato cams on our laptops or desktop monitors. Of course, to improve the quality of your video calls, you could always go out and buy a dedicated webcam for your PC. Still, there's another solution that probably won't cost you any extra — your current Android smartphone. There are several apps you can download on Android that will work with your PC or Mac computer and allow you to leverage the fancy high-end cameras on your smartphone to make you look marvelous. In the steps below, we'll show you how easy it is to use your Android phone as a webcam for your PC.