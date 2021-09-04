CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Defense Leads No. 8 North Dakota at Idaho State, 35-14

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO, Idaho (UND Athletics)– Offense and defense; you cannot have one without the other, and the No. 8 ranked University of North Dakota (1-0) capitalized offensively with 20 points off of turnovers to defeat the Idaho State Bengals (0-1) at Holt Arena, 35-14. Otis Weah closed the afternoon with 114 yards on 22 attempts and three touchdowns to set a new single-game career-high in touchdowns. Quarterback Tommy Schuster finished 14-for-18 (77.8%) in the pocket, throwing for 183 yards. Adam Zavalney led the Fighting Hawks receivers with two catches for 57 yards and a touchdown.

