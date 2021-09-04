O’s score one in the ninth and the bullpen holds in a 4-3 victory over the Yankees
Today's matchup looked lopsided on paper, and it certainly felt that way at the get-go. You had Yankees' Jordan Montgomery and his 3.52 ERA drawing whiffs with a sinking changeup and fastball that look exactly alike. On the other side, you had Chris Ellis, a guy making the third start of his career, looking congenitally unable to find the strike zone and sustaining all sorts of hard contact even when the Yankees made outs.
