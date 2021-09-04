CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles take combined no-hitter into 7th inning, bounce back from blown lead to beat Yankees, 4-3

By Baltimore Sun
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — The Orioles lost their combined no-hit bid in the seventh, then their lead in the eighth. They won anyway. After an infield single spoiled their shot at history and New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo hit a game-tying two-run home run in the eighth, Pedro Severino’s sacrifice fly off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth gave Baltimore a series-evening 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

