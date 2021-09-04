Orioles take combined no-hitter into 7th inning, bounce back from blown lead to beat Yankees, 4-3

The Yankees walked it off against the Orioles on Friday, 4-3. 1. The Yankees couldn’t score a run against the bullpen with the worst ERA in baseball, so Aroldis Chapman entered the game in the ninth in a tie game. He put the lead run on with a one-out walk, but struck out the next two batters to send the game to the bottom of the ninth still knotted. However, the Yanks were retired in order to go to the 10th.