Luke Jensen and Conthacco Ride to Victory in the $10,000 Hampton Classic Equitation Championship

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridgehampton, NY – Sept. 4, 2021 – The Hampton Classic opened Saturday with the $10,000 Hampton Classic Equitation Championship Presented by Palm Beach International Academy, and Luke Jensen of Denton, Texas, answered all of the course’s questions to win the prestigious class. Trained by John Brennan and Missy Clark, he piloted Conthacco, owned by Wolfstone Stables & Sales Inc., through the class’s two-part test to earn a total of 173 points.

