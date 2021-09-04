Luke Jensen and Conthacco Ride to Victory in the $10,000 Hampton Classic Equitation Championship

Wellington, FL – September 5, 2021 – In his first hunter class ever, Alejandro Karolyi of Wellington, FL, rode Emily Cherney’s Karma AB straight to the top of the leaderboard in the $2,500 USHJA National Hunter Derby, presented by Equiline. The partnership concluded the class as the clear victors after earning back-to-back scores of 86 for a final tally of 172, which included all four high-option bonus points from both the classic and handy rounds. A decorated jumper rider, Karolyi gave the hunters a shot for the very first time on Friday, and he proved to be a solid match for Karma AB, the 10-year-old mare that is making the switch from jumpers to the hunter ring.