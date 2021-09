Traverse City, Mich. – Sept. 4, 2021 – Adult amateur riders took to the Hunter 2 Ring Saturday morning during Week I of the Traverse City Tournament of Champions to vie for the champion title of the Audra Jackson, Exit Northern Shores Realty Amateur Adult Hunter 18-35 division. Hunter athletes also had the opportunity to compete in the $500 Madd Horse LLC Adult Amateur Hunter Classic Saturday. After laying down two textbook rounds, Michigan’s own Kendall Meijer and her longtime mount Sorrento were crowned champion. Elliott Hodge and Apparently were hot on their heels to take home the reserve champion. Elise Iafrate and her very own Henrik took top honors in the $500 Madd Horse LLC Adult Amateur Hunter Classic.