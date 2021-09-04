CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAE Warriors 22 Results

By Nate Freeman
mmasucka.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a successful event yesterday with UAE Warriors 21, the organization turns right back around to hold UAE Warriors 22 today at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi. Former Bellator bantamweight contender Shawn Bunch headlines the card against European prospect Rany Saadeh. “The Great” Bunch, also a former NCAA wrestling standout, makes his return to action after being cut from Bellator on the heels of back-to-back losses. Germany’s “Prince” Saadeh rebounded from a 2019 submission loss under the Brave CF banner to pick up a decision win with UAE Warriors in March, bringing his record to 12-3 overall.

