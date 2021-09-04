CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd Martin and On Cue Win the 2021 USEF Advanced Horse Trials National Championship at the American Eventing Championships

Cover picture for the articleLexington, Ky. – Friday night brought a familiar scene to the Rolex Stadium as Boyd Martin (Unionville, Pa.) took a victory lap with On Cue, the 2006 Selle Francais mare he co-owns with Christine, Thomas, and Tommie Turner. The pair turned in a double clear jumping round to finish at the top of the podium in the USEF Advanced Horse Trials National Championship, held at the American Eventing Championships.

