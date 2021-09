DEAR JOAN: Etta is my 3-year-old purebred rat terrier. We have a great yard that is her sanctuary. We used to take walks at different locations. She has always had a narrow comfort zone, but usually would go along for a walk. Lately, she gets excited to go and within minutes, she stops, sits down, starts to shake, looks all around and wants to go back to the car, which is also a sanctuary.