How to Spend 24 Splendid Hours in South Park

This Hip Urban Enclave is Bustling With Things to Do. Enjoy a weekend adventuring through one of San Diego’s charming urban neighborhoods that’s home to over 70 small businesses, good views, good times and good food. Despite being over 100 years old, the tree-lined neighborhood of South Park feels fresh and hip—complete with vibrant street art. Spend the day snacking on tasty eats, sipping craft drinks and popping into a variety of unique independent shops. Here’s a nine-stop itinerary for a “daycay” in one of San Diego’s hippest enclaves. South Park Itinerary.