CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

How to Spend 24 Splendid Hours in South Park

By Carmen Varner
localemagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Hip Urban Enclave is Bustling With Things to Do. Enjoy a weekend adventuring through one of San Diego’s charming urban neighborhoods that’s home to over 70 small businesses, good views, good times and good food. Despite being over 100 years old, the tree-lined neighborhood of South Park feels fresh and hip—complete with vibrant street art. Spend the day snacking on tasty eats, sipping craft drinks and popping into a variety of unique independent shops. Here’s a nine-stop itinerary for a “daycay” in one of San Diego’s hippest enclaves. South Park Itinerary.

localemagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Park#Good Food#Coffee Shop#Powdered Sugar#Communal Coffee#Kindred#Crusties#B Nh#French#Gold Leaf#Bistro Bodega#Fairtrade#Buona Forchetta#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no governor in America moved faster to close down schools, restrict businesses and order his own constituents into a long and painful lockdown than did California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Newsom’s steps, at times taken ahead of public health advice issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy