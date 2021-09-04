What’s up with the orange construction fence in front of the CVS Shopping Center in downtown Ridgefield?
Eversource is currently working in downtown Ridgefield to provide necessary electrical upgrades including running new conduit - all part of the Town’s project to improve the safety and traffic flow at the CVS Shopping Center and Prospect Street intersection. The plan is to reconfigure the road so Prospect Street and the entrance to the CVS Shopping Center are aligned.news.hamlethub.com
