See Inside Miranda Lambert’s Spectacular $2.5 Million Nashville Estate [Pictures]

Dust off your hat and boots, because it’s time for another country music awards show. After spring’s ACM and CMT Awards, the CMA Awards, the final of the three, announced their nominations on September 9. Chris Stapleton and Eric Church lead with five each, in all five of the same categories, no less: Entertainer, Album, Song, Single, and Male Vocalist of the Year. Stapleton is nominated for his 2020 album Starting Over and his song of the same name, while reigning Entertainer of the Year Church is nominated for Heart, part of a 2021 trilogy, and the song “Hell of a View,” off the companion album Soul. Elsewhere in the Album of the Year category, Morgan Wallen caught one nomination for Dangerous — the singer-songwriter’s first from a country awards body after he was caught on video saying the N-word. While earlier shows like the ACMs made Wallen ineligible, the CMAs decided Wallen would not be eligible in solo categories, like Male Vocalist of the Year, but would be eligible in other categories to recognize the producers, engineers, and writers who also worked on his music.