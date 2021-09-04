CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Thunder Frontcourt Makes up for Lack of Size with Versatility

By Derek Parker
Posted by 
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 6 days ago

What the Oklahoma City Thunder lack in size and dominating post play, they make up for with quickness and versatility.

OKC’s tallest player, Mike Muscala, stands at 6-foot-10 and is hardly a dominating presence. Josh Hall and veteran Derrick Favors both follow at 6-foot-9.

Darius Bazley, Jaylen Hoard, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Isaiah Roby all stand at 6-foot-8.

You won’t see many exuberant blocks or ferocious dunks, but OKC’s frontcourt will certainly be versatile.

Bazley will more than likely see his second straight season at the power forward position. He won’t be able to shut down any bigs with solid post game, but he has the ability to stretch the floor and defend well using his length.

Roby and Robinson-Earl will both fill similar roles as do-it-all combo forwards on Mark Daigneault's squad. Both are undersized as far as big men go, but can impact the game in nearly every facet.

Muscala and Favors, the Thunder’s most experienced players on the team, will be relied on to provide depth should Daigneault opt for an even smaller lineup.

Favors is Oklahoma City’s only true center on the roster, and despite being only 6-foot-9 is certainly the most proven big man on the roster. He could see plenty of run alongside the team’s countless young prospects.

Fans will get a better look at OKC’s frontcourt dynamics in preseason, which kicks off on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. against the Hornets.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news.

Comments / 0

Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
55
Followers
452
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Muscala
Person
Jaylen Hoard
Person
Isaiah Roby
Person
Derrick Favors
Person
Darius Bazley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc#Hornets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAwelcometoloudcity.com

Discussion: Who starts for the Thunder?

With the Oklahoma City Thunder season kicking off in less than two months and rosters being basically set, now would be a perfect opportunity to relax and reflect on what the starting lineup will be on October 20 in Utah. With the Thunder rebuilding and entering another season where player...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

OKC Thunder: Can Josh Giddey make the NBA All-Rookie Team?

The OKC Thunder shocked the NBA world during the 2021 NBA Draft, using the sixth selection on a 6’9 18-year-old point guard from Australia that admits he did not know if playing in the National Basketball Association was in store for him. Sam Presti electing to go with Josh Giddey...
NBANBA

Thunder Signs Vit Krejci

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 3, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Vít Krejčí to a multi-year contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Krejčí (6-8, 195) appeared in 37 games (four...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

OKC Thunder: How OKC can avoid the rookie wall

The OKC Thunder season is right around the corner, and no that is not just an expression. The annual media day season kick-off is just two weeks away, marking the start of training camps, the Preseason is in under a month and on October 19th the league will be back in action playing regular-season games.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

Lakers News: Former Laker In ICU Fighting Covid-19

Depending on their age, Laker fans will often remember a core of Magic-Worthy-Kareem, or Shaq-Kobe-Fisher-Fox. Those combinations are probably the most popular. For some older millennials, those two eras skip one era that was really fun to watch. I'm talking about the Van Exel-Jones-Ceballos era. The mid 90's Lakers may have not won a title, but they were an exciting brand of basketball.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Acquire Simmons For 6 Players

It's not a secret that Ben Simmons will likely be moved before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season. The 3-time All-Star has yet to show up for training camp, and things are not right in Philadelphia. It seems like the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not be the key to delivering a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Kuzma Describes LeBron James As A "Little Ass Kid"

Kyle Kuzma is now a member of the Washington Wizards although when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers, he certainly has fond memories of the team. Back in 2020, he won his first NBA title with the squad and he also got to meet some interesting celebrities while playing in one of the most popular cities in the world. During that time, he was able to forge a relationship with LeBron James and despite rumors in the media, the two still have a great relationship.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Should the Sacramento Kings experiment with a three-guard lineup?

With the selection of Davion Mitchell No. 9 overall in July’s NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings took a logjam of players at the guard positions (De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Terence Davis) and stuffed it even further. This was a surprise to many, considering most fans had a big guard or wing like Moses Moody at the top of their wish list entering the draft.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Pelicans: A lowball trade for Kristaps Porzingis could make sense

The New Orleans Pelicans are in a precarious situation with Zion Williamson. The Pels are building the right kind of team around him, as they are surrounding Zion with players his own age who hopefully have complementary skills. They got rid of some of the grumpy old veterans and replaced...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Celtics X-Factor For 2021-22 NBA Season, And It’s Not Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics made the Eastern Conference Finals in three of four seasons prior to 2020-21, but things didn’t go as planned for them last season. The C’s were routed by the Kevin Durant-led Nets in five games, with only a gargantuan effort by Jayson Tatum in Game 3, when he scored 50 points, stopping a straight first-round sweep. What followed were tectonic changes for the franchise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy