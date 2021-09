It’s the final week of the NFL preseason. Tonight in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the preseason concludes with the New York Jets taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are expected to rest most, if not all, of their starters against the Jets, while the Jets are expected to play their starters for much of the first half. For the third straight week Zach Wilson and the rest of the starters on offense will not compete against an opponent’s starters. We’ll have to wait until the regular season begins to see what this brand new Jets offense looks like against real NFL competition.