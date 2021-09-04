CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Ole Miss football coach will miss opening game after testing positive for COVID-19

By Oxford Eagle Staff
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEh7m_0bmuoY9K00
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin during football practice at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Bruce Newman)

Lane Kiffin will not making the trip to Atlanta after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ole Miss head coach confirmed reports on Saturday morning that he had contracted a breakthrough case, posting a statement on Twitter. Kiffin, along with the rest of the football program are fully vaccinated.

No players or other staff members have tested positive, according to Kiffin.

“I am disappointed to confirm that I have developed a break-through case COVID and will not accompany our team to Atlanta,” Kiffin’s statement read. “I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms. So much so, I debated over being tested, but I’m relieved that I did. I’m proud of our program’s commitment to vaccination, and as a result, there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game. We will continue to monitor our team closely and take responsible measures if any symptoms arise.”

Ole Miss made national news last month when Kiffin reported that the entire program was 100 percent vaccinated, one of the first college football programs in the country to reach that threshold.

Last month, Kiffin spoke about other head coaches who choose to not get vaccinated and the potential ramifications it could have on a team’s season.

“I couldn’t go to our team, not get vaccinated and say, ‘Okay, we’re going to do all this work for a game.’ Also, what if you tested positive a couple days before the game? ‘Hey, sorry guys. Thanks for all your hard work. I won’t be there because I didn’t get vaccinated,’” Kiffin said.

Kiffin has not named who will serve as interim head coach for the Rebels season opener against Louisville on Monday in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
43K+
Followers
3K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia College Sports
City
Louisville, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ole Miss Football#Chick Fil A Kickoff Game#American Football#Covid#Rebels#Mercedes#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy