Fans aren’t happy. They don’t want to hear the explanations. In their minds, Justin Fields should be the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears. He is clearly the most talented player at the position on this roster and proved in the preseason he can handle the job even when playing in tough circumstances. Yeah, he’s a rookie and he’ll make mistakes. Still, he will learn. Why is this team bothering with Andy Dalton? As it turns out, head coach Matt Nagy may have struggled with that exact issue himself in the past couple of weeks.