USD/CAD Weekly Outlook
USD/CAD's decline from 1.2947 resumed last week and hit as low as 1.2492. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 1.2421 support. Sustained break there will argue that whole rise from 1.2005 has completed at 1.2947 already. Near term outlook will be turned back for 1.2301 support first. On the upside, however, break of 1.2701 minor resistance will retain near term bullishness, and turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.2947 high.
