USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CAD’s decline from 1.2947 resumed last week and hit as low as 1.2492. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 1.2421 support. Sustained break there will argue that whole rise from 1.2005 has completed at 1.2947 already. Near term outlook will be turned back for 1.2301 support first. On the upside, however, break of 1.2701 minor resistance will retain near term bullishness, and turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.2947 high.

www.actionforex.com

Marketsactionforex.com

EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8571; (P) 0.8587; (R1) 0.8596;. EUR/GBP’s sharp decline and break of 0.8561 support argues that rebound from 0.8448 has completed already. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 0.8448 low. Also, with 0.8668 resistance defended, larger down trend is probably still in progress, starting another leg through 0.8448 low. On the upside, above 0.8612 will resume the rise form 0.8448 to 0.8668 resistance instead.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Trades in narrow channel

The USD/CAD currency pair continued to trend higher in a narrow ascending channel pattern. The currency pair tested the 1.2750 level during yesterday's trading session. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.49; (P) 129.92; (R1) 130.16;. Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays neutral first and further rise is still in favor as long as 129.57 minor support holds. Corrective fall from 134.11 could have completed at 127.91 already. On the upside, break of 130.73 will resume the rebound from 127.91 to 132.68 resistance next. However, break of 129.57 will dampen this bullish view and bring retest of 127.91 low instead.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Blow-off to Offer Reset- Loonie Levels

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels. Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. USD/CAD surges into weekly open- three day rally exhausts post-BoC Risk for inflection into key near-term support 1.2595– Resistance 1.2775, 1.2822. The Canadian Dollar started the week off on the defensive...
Marketsactionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: USD/CAD, WTI Oil

The BoC reined in its bond purchases by C$1 billion in July, bringing the total to C$2 billion per month. Since then the situation in Canada has deteriorated amid rising covid cases which have slowed the economic recovery. Political stability is also under the spotlight ahead of the elections on September 20th.
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Bullish momentum could continue

Upside risks dominated the USD/CAD currency pair on Tuesday. As a result, the US Dollar edged higher by 132 pips or 1.06% against the Canadian Dollar during yesterday's trading session. In the nearest future, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish. The potential target for buyers would...
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD breaking reversal structure: Buys in play

Key Resistance: 1.27 - 1.28. The USDCAD has bee trading down for the past 2 weeks (-2.66%) but we are still looking for longs here. The reason is that the overall trend in this market is bullish (more so with crude recovering from its drop to 61). The immediate bearish...
DailyFx

USD Bulls Extend, AUD Outlook Depends on RBA, CAD Flips to Short – COT Report

US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, COT Report –Analysis. USD Bulls Extend, AUD Outlook Depends on RBA, CAD Flips Shorts – COT Report. In the most recent reporting period to August 31st, speculators continued to pile into the USD, despite a relatively cautious Jackson Hole speech by Fed Chair Powell, which prompted the USD to pull back from multi-week highs. Net longs in the greenback are now at an 18-month high, although, with a percentile rank of 53%, positioning across a 3Y lookback is in no way stretched. However, the risk for the greenback is that with speculators already long dollars, an easing of the current slowdown in economic data, as well as risk appetite remaining firm may see recent USD weakness extend further.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD: Options market turns most bearish in over three weeks

One-month risk reversal (RR) on USD/CAD, a measure of the spread between call and put prices drops the most since August 20, according to data source Reuters. A call option gives the holder the right but not obligation to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A put option represents a right to sell. That said, the daily RR drops to -0.137 by the press time of early Monday, per Reuters.
BusinessDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, AUD/USD, RBA, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC

Despite a huge miss in US non-farm payrolls, where the nation added 235k jobs versus 733k expected in August, most stocks on Wall Street concluded the week higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed the S&P 500 and more cyclically-sensitive Dow Jones. Expectations that the Fed may not taper this month boosted growth stocks. Meanwhile in Japan, the Nikkei 225 soared after Japan’s Prime Minister Suga announced his resignation plan, opening the door to new leadership as calls for more stimulus mount.
Currenciesinvesting.com

USD/JPY, EUR/JPY And CAD/JPY Forecast

USD/JPY remains trapped in a sideways trend for almost 2 months with only a 20 pip range yesterday. EUR/JPY we wrote: holding above 129.50 is positive for this week with the break above last week’s high at 129.74/76 to target 129.90 and 130.20/30. We hit targets as far as 130.55...
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1840; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1805 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1945. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the ascending channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1715. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1625.
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Sits at 200-Day EMA Against Loonie

The US dollar fluctuated on Tuesday as the 1.26 level continues to offer a lot of interest as far as buying is concerned. This is interesting, because the crude oil market is waiting to figure out whether or not OPEC is going to increase production, and it is also worth noting that this is a market that has been trying to find its footing for a while.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: USD/JPY, USD/CAD

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDJPY is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue growing to reach the closest resistance at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 2/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 1/8.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Decline Could Continue

On Friday, the US Dollar declined by 92 pips or 0.72% against the Canadian Dollar. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– hour simple moving averages during Friday’s trading session. Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Therefore, the USD/CAD exchange rate could continue to edge...
babypips.com

Weekly Technical Outlook: Crypto and Fiat Special With VET, BTC, and AUD/CAD

Put your fiat and crypto trading hats on because we’re exploring swing and long-term trade opportunities on VET/USD, BTC/USD, and AUD/CAD. In case you missed it, VeChain hit resistance at the 0.1400 zone, which isn’t surprising since the bulls already had trouble breaking past the level back in May. Are...
actionforex.com

CAD/CHF Two Scenarios Likely

Since this week’s trading sessions, the Canadian Dollar has declined by 82 pips or 1.12% against the Swiss Franc. The currency pair tested the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 0.7226 on September 9. Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend lower. Sellers are likely...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Grinds Higher

The Canadian dollar weakened after the BOC left the current QE unchanged. Following the pair’s bounce off the daily support at 1.2500, the break above the congestion area near 1.2640 suggests strong commitment from the buy-side. Lifting offers at 1.2705 may have opened the door to the recent peak at...

