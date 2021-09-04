USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, COT Report –Analysis. USD Bulls Extend, AUD Outlook Depends on RBA, CAD Flips Shorts – COT Report. In the most recent reporting period to August 31st, speculators continued to pile into the USD, despite a relatively cautious Jackson Hole speech by Fed Chair Powell, which prompted the USD to pull back from multi-week highs. Net longs in the greenback are now at an 18-month high, although, with a percentile rank of 53%, positioning across a 3Y lookback is in no way stretched. However, the risk for the greenback is that with speculators already long dollars, an easing of the current slowdown in economic data, as well as risk appetite remaining firm may see recent USD weakness extend further.