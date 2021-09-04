How to watch Georgia vs. Clemson in Week 1 | Live streams, TV channel, start time, & more

Week 1 of the college football season is here, and the highlight of the week is the highly-anticipated Georgia vs. Clemson matchup. Clemson has long been one of the blue bloods on the college football stage. However, Georgia is a new challenger for that tier. Stacked with talent on both sides of the ball, can the Bulldogs make a statement in Week 1 and unseat college football royalty? Here’s how to watch this premier matchup, along with live streams and betting odds.