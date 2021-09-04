Watch now: Wisconsin RB Isaac Guerendo says Badgers beat themselves

Reports are that freshman Wisconsin running back Loyal Crawford has been dismissed from the team, and that Antwan Roberts, also a freshman running back, has been suspended. Roberts was a three-star running back from Hendersonville, Tennessee. The 6-foot-2, 195 pound back performed extremely well in his senior season in Tennessee, where he was able to play despite the ongoing COVID outbreak. A standout tailback, he rushed for 1,130 yards and 19 touchdowns in just nine games for Pope John Paul II High School and also spent time being split out wide as a receiver.