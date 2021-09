Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was hurt early in Saturday's game against Fresno State and did not return as the No. 12 Ducks rallied for a 34-21 win in Eugene. Thibodeaux suffered an apparent leg injury during the first quarter and was seen going into the tent for treatment. After having his ankle taped, he briefly returned to the game but left the game for good just before halftime. He later came out to the sidelines in street clothes and a walking boot on his foot.