Lagardere CEO: There Is No Conflict With Arnault

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - Arnaud Lagardere, the CEO of Lagardere, denied on Sunday that he is having a conflict with luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault, who recently confirmed he was effectively cutting ties with Lagardere's personal holding company. "There is no divorce. On the contrary, we have been discussing it for...

