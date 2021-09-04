Lagardere CEO: There Is No Conflict With Arnault

With Chinese stocks down big, here are four to buy and four to avoid. Cut through the unprecedented uncertainty Chinese stocks face. Chinese stocks have had a disastrous summer. The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (ticker: KWEB) has fallen 20% over the past three months, is down 29% year to date and has slumped nearly 50% from its 52-week highs. That's a sharp contrast to the U.S. stock market indexes, which have spent the year setting all-time highs. The reason for China's meltdown is clear: an unexpected government crackdown on key sectors. Recently, the Chinese government instituted a number of measures to regulate various industries such as for-profit education, online gaming, e-commerce and tobacco. This week, famed investor George Soros wrote in a Wall Street Journal commentary: “Pouring billions of dollars into China now is a tragic mistake.” While Soros warns that foreign investors may be in for a “rude awakening” in China, with discretion there are still opportunities for bold investors. With that in mind, here are four Chinese stocks to buy and four to stay away from.