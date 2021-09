NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sam Summerville, age 63, passed away on Monday, August 30 around 11:45 a.m. in his home in New Castle, Pennsylvania. He was a dedicated husband to Mary L. (Heasley) Summerville for 30 years, a loving father to Julie Brooksher and her fiancé, Chris Frishkorn and Jeremy Summerville and fiancée, Erin Lynch and the most amazing Pappy to his grandchildren, Taya Brooksher and Chase Campbell. He was also loved by his aunt, Jo Price and cousins, Melinda Wertz and Kevin Price.