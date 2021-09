There’s no shortage of talent on display in the first trailer for Lionsgate’s tale of forbidden love, Mothering Sunday. Starring Odessa Young (Shirley, The Stand), Olivia Colman (The Father, The Favourite), Josh O’Connor (God’s Own Country, The Crown), Sope Dirisu (His House, Gangs of London), and Colin Firth (The King’s Speech, Supernova), Mothering Sunday was adapted from Graham Swift’s novel by Alice Birch, the screenwriter of acclaimed BBC drama Normal People, and directed by Eva Husson (Bang Gang: A Modern Love Story). Check out the trailer below….