Shirley Jones Matuke and Marilynn Jones Bodesheim

Maria Melody Powers, also known as Marjorie Reynolds and Marjorie Jones, was born on Dec. 10, 1946, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, to Tren and Margaret Jones. She was the fourth of 12 children. Growing up, she helped her siblings with chores on the family farm, making the work lighter with warmth, happiness and humor. She worked as a substitute teacher early in her adult life, and always wanted to have children. She was blessed with two children, Jonathan and Joanna, and five stepchildren Andy, Bryan, Nate, Kyle, and Jessica. She loved all of them dearly. She was married to Ronald Loran Reynolds for more than three decades, during which time they made many happy memories together, and braved many of life’s struggles hand in hand.
Comments / 0