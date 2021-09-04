Antonio Gibson had surgery? Why it’s good for his fantasy outlook

Opening Statement:All right, so a good week of practice so far. Obviously, today's Friday, we'll finalize some of the situational stuff we worked throughout the week. We'll review all the early down, third down in red area situations and continue progressing all of our big four on special teams. That being said, we still got a little bit of time to go before the game. The game plan is never truly final for us. We're always working all the way up to the game and adjust once in the game, so we'll do whatever's best for the team at the time. So that being said, we'll open up to any questions you may have.