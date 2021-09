The oil and gas industry is still reeling from Hurricane Ida nearly two weeks after the Category 4 storm slammed into Louisiana. About three-quarters of U.S. oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico remains offline after Ida forced oil companies to evacuate and shut down offshore platforms. Several refineries and petrochemical plants remain shuttered without power, with no timeline to restart production. Other oil and gas facilities saw extensive damage from Ida’s 150-mile-per-hour winds.