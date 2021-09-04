CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays rookie SS Wander Franco back in lineup

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco was back in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins after clearing MLB concussion protocols.

Franco extended his on-base streak to 33 games with a seventh-inning walk Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox. He left after the at-bat with a headache. He was checked by a trainer after pointing toward his head several times earlier in the plate appearance.

The 20-year sat out Friday night’s with the Twins.

“Much better,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He got in at like 10 a.m., got checked out by our doctors. Slept-well, ate-well last night, ate-well this morning. We checked a lot of boxes last night when he got on the stationary bike and did some things ,and no issue whatsoever,”

Cash said the cause of the headache has not been determined. Franco was tagged out by Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez trying to score from third on a grounder Wednesday night.

“It could have been a number of things,” Cash said. “Sometimes you just have some headaches that pop-up. ”

