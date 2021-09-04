Local fashion designer to debut brand at New York Fashion Week

The Met Gala is the fashion industry’s Super Bowl, with everyone who is anyone donning their finest attire on that iconic red carpet. The annual celebration marks the opening of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fashion exhibition, which in the past has celebrated everything from the impact of Chinese culture on Western style to the inimitable aesthetic of Comme des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo.This year's event was supposed to take place on Monday 4 May, as it is traditionally held every year on the first Monday of May.However, it was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, while last year’s event was cancelled altogether. Now the Met Gala will be taking place on Monday 13 September. The Met Gala is a sartorial showdown like no other, with the likes of Kate Moss, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sienna Miller donning some of their most famous – and infamous – looks to mark the momentous occasion.The celebrations began in 1948, when it was then called the Costume Institute Gala.We’ve rounded up some of the best Met Gala dresses of all time, which could arguably be an exhibition in and of itself.