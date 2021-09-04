CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Local fashion designer to debut brand at New York Fashion Week

By KITV Web Staff
KITV.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Big Island fashion designer is debuting his brand on the big stage -- at New York Fashion Week. Micah Kamohoali'i is a renowned traditional kapa artist and kumu hula. He'll showcase his styles next week at Sony Hall, presented by Runway 7. “I am very humbled and honored to...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Designer#Native Hawaiian#Sony Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Related
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Icon Swim X Latto Swim Collection

Summer may almost be over, but Icon Swim still wants you to look good poolside. Most recently the swimwear brand partnered with Big Latto for a beach-ready collection. After weeks of promoting the capsule, it officially dropped on Friday. “and then a GODDESS was born ✨ The Core Collection with...
New York City, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

Between the Corset Top and Head-to-Toe Leather, Ciara's Fall Outfit Is Just Effortlessly Sexy

If I had to choose one outfit to epitomize my fall style inspiration, it would have to be Ciara's at the Dundas x Revolve show during New York Fashion Week. Sitting front row with Lori Harvey, Emily Ratajkowski, and La La Anthony on Sept. 8, the singer wore a full leather, monochromatic look featuring a sexy corset top and matching pleated skirt with a short furry coat draped over her shoulders. And of course, the star: her over-the-knee heeled boots lined in a hunter green shearling trim.
New York City, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

Ultimately, Curves Are the Star of Christian Siriano's Spring Runway

For his 40th collection, Christian Siriano kicked off the spring 2022 shows at New York Fashion Week delivering the level of runway we hoped for. The designer brought his optimistic glam when we needed it most, giving us neon hues, dramatic evening wear, and a catwalk filled with beautifully diverse models to mark a new season — and, maybe, a new beginning for fashion. If looking to 2021 meant reimagining the future of fashion, designing for 2022 is bringing it to fruition — and who better to lead the charge than Siriano, a champion of diversity and the talent behind looks we've loved from Beyoncé, Zendaya, Amanda Gorman, and more of the world's most impressive women.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Lil’ Kim Is Garden-Worthy in 3D Floral Dress and Pointed Pumps for Christian Siriano’s Spring ’22 NYFW Show

Lil’ Kim made a statement while attending Christian Siriano’s spring 2022 runway show at Gotham Hall last night. To kick off New York Fashion Week from Siriano’s front row, the “No Time” rapper wore a bold minidress by the American designer. The black number featured wide shoulders covered in red floral accents. The same detailing encircled the bodice and skirt, creating a look that was dramatic and daring. Kim coordinated her look to her hair, wearing a floor-length braid entwined with red streaks. For footwear, the “Jump Off” musician donned a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured triangular toes, as...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Met Gala 2021: Best dresses of all time, from Rihanna to Lady Gaga

The Met Gala is the fashion industry’s Super Bowl, with everyone who is anyone donning their finest attire on that iconic red carpet. The annual celebration marks the opening of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fashion exhibition, which in the past has celebrated everything from the impact of Chinese culture on Western style to the inimitable aesthetic of Comme des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo.This year's event was supposed to take place on Monday 4 May, as it is traditionally held every year on the first Monday of May.However, it was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, while last year’s event was cancelled altogether. Now the Met Gala will be taking place on Monday 13 September. The Met Gala is a sartorial showdown like no other, with the likes of Kate Moss, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sienna Miller donning some of their most famous – and infamous – looks to mark the momentous occasion.The celebrations began in 1948, when it was then called the Costume Institute Gala.We’ve rounded up some of the best Met Gala dresses of all time, which could arguably be an exhibition in and of itself.
Designers & CollectionsVice

Collina Strada ushers in NYFW with a whimsical tribute to Y2K skater girls

For SS22, after over a year ⁠— and two seasons worth of digital shows ⁠— New York Fashion Week is back, live and in person. First on the week’s stacked calendar: the ever-effervescent Collina Strada. “No pressure!” laughs the designer Hillary Taymour, taking a break from fittings in the label’s Chinatown studio a week before the show. Who else better to inaugurate the season — to plant fashion week firmly back into the realm of the real — than the New York label known for its boundless optimism and whimsical runway outings. “The emphasis this season is reconnecting to the idea that it’s people in a physical space,” says co-creative director Charlie Engman. “So, we’re gonna pull stunts: we’ve got our lizard, we might have a cartwheel or two. We’re going to put on a show and have fun.”
Brooklyn, NYfashionista.com

Collina Strada Embraces a Chaotic Energy in Dressing for Spring 2022

On the first day of New York Fashion Week, Hillary Taymour invited a crowd of fashion editors, tastemakers, celebrities and friends of the brand to the largest rooftop farm in the five boroughs, in Brooklyn's Sunset Park, to witness Collina Strada's first live runway show since the world went into lockdown in 2020. With the sun setting over the greenery of Brooklyn Grange, a cast of frequent collaborators and their loved ones came out dancing, skipping and strutting in a celebration of "chaotic" dressing.
Apparelrobbreport.com

The 15 Best New Pieces of Menswear to Buy This Week

Shopping for clothing in the last weeks of summer inspires mixed emotions. On one hand, you’re itching for autumn, and the Todd Snyder Gurkha pants and pure cashmere Zegna overshirts that come with it. And yet, you can also see yourself riding out a cool, early-September night in a double-breasted raw linen sport jacket from The Anthology or a denim baseball shirt as designed by O.N.S. Whatever your state of mind, there’s plenty of good stuff to pore over below.
Beauty & Fashionnewsbrig.com

How World War II Led to the Inception of New York Fashion Week

While fashion slowly started evolving in the ’40s, Eleanor’s event only upped the ante. So, what sparked the famed publicist’s blueprint for New York Fashion Week in the first place? Put simply: A fashion designer who was fed up with her work going unnoticed. “Adele Simpson came to [Eleanor] and...
Designers & Collectionsblackchronicle.com

(BPRW) ESSENCE Celebrates Global Black Fashion With Its Annual ESSENCE Fashion House During New York Fashion Week | Press releases

(BPRW) ESSENCE Celebrates Global Black Fashion With Its Annual ESSENCE Fashion House During New York Fashion Week. (Black PR Wire) NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– ESSENCE, the leading and only 100% Black-owned media, technology and commerce company at scale dedicated to Black women and communities, will celebrate global Black Fashion with its annual ESSENCE Fashion House™ taking place during New York Fashion Week. Coming on the heels of its Global Black Fashion September/October issue which features rapper Megan Thee Stallion, this star-studded experience discovering and recognizing cutting-edge Black creatives in fashion and their contributions is critical as the fashion industry continues to grapple with diverse representation and constructing solutions for economic inclusion. During this red-carpet event, ESSENCE will highlight Black excellence with awe-inspiring runway collections, exclusive designer showcases, insightful conversations with industry mavens and celebrities, post-worthy photo moments, and more. ESSENCE Fashion House™ is sponsored by Coca-Cola and Hennessy.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

New York Fashion Week: Prabal Gurung Salutes the American Girl

Emotions were running high on the first official night of New York Fashion Week, with parties and shows back to their pre-pandemic energy — the only difference from pre-2020 seasons being the presence of masks and mandatory vaccination checks at every venue. Fashion Week, simply put, isn’t fooling around; if you want to experience the thrill of in-person runway presentations once again, have your vax card out and ready to show. “It’s your moral and ethical duty to get vaccinated, I truly believe that,” said Prabal Gurung backstage after the presentation of his spring 2022 “American Girl” collection, a bright and...
New York City, NYUS News and World Report

Christian Siriano Kicks off New York Fashion Week in Color

NEW YORK (AP) — With Katie Holmes and Lil' Kim on his front row and singer Marina on the mic high above his runway, Christian Siriano helped kicked off New York Fashion Week's first big pandemic round of in-person shows Tuesday with a flurry of neon and lace inspired in part by all the Italian women in his life.
New York City, NYjustjaredjr.com

Addison Rae Kicks Off New York Fashion Week with ITEM Beauty

Addison Rae hosts a New York Fashion Week kick-off event with her brand ITEM Beauty at Public Hotel on Tuesday (September 7) in New York City. If you didn’t know, the 20-year-old is a co-founder of ITEM Beauty, which features clean-formulated makeup essentials. Also in attendance at the NYFW kick-off...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Complete New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 Schedule

New York Fashion Week is officially back. The shows will be smaller and we’ll be wearing masks, but the week looks just as busy as ever. With Collina Strada showing at Brooklyn Grange farm, Monse at the Pier 62 skatepark, and Chromat at the People’s Beach, show-goers will be traversing multiple boroughs and spending lots of time outdoors this season—don’t forget your SPF!
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Distractify

Getting Tickets to New York Fashion Week Shows Isn't the Easiest Feat

In the world of fashion, only a few yearly events are regarded as the pinnacle of the industry, where some of its brightest and boldest stars show off their latest works to the world. Outside of Rome, Paris, and London, New York Fashion Week has become a global spectacle that has spotlighted creatives ranging from students to independents and even some of the biggest labels in the industry.
Designers & Collectionswmagazine.com

After Dressing Jill Biden at Inauguration, Markarian Makes Its New York Fashion Week Debut

On January 20, 2021 Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill was filled with nerves. One month prior, she’d been approached by Dr. Jill Biden’s team with a request to create two looks the First Lady would potentially wear during the inauguration. Other designers had been tapped to enter submissions of their own, in something of a fashion arms race. O’Neill had no idea if she'd made the cut; she’d find out who was chosen along with the rest of the world watching this year’s historic election. Then she saw it: the fur-trimmed tweed jacket and dress done in ocean blue and embroidered with crystals walking down the gangway at the United States Capitol.

Comments / 0

Community Policy