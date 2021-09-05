CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard Scott Of 'Today' Show Dies At 87 'Peacefully Surrounded By Family'

By Shafiq Najib
Radar Online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iconic weatherman known for bringing laughter to the Today show, Willard Scott, died this morning at 87. The passing of the "ultimate broadcaster" was confirmed by Today show's weatherman Al Roker. "We lost a beloved member of our show @todayshow family this morning," Roker took the heartbreaking news to Instagram. "Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him. "

CelebritiesHello Magazine

Katie Couric left heartbroken after devastating death of a colleague

Katie Couric has taken to Instagram in memory of a close friend and colleague. The heartbroken 64-year-old shared a throwback snapshot showing her embracing Willard Scott, Today's longtime weatherman. She wrote: "I am heartbroken that the much loved Willard Scott has passed away. Willard played such an outsized role in...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker makes emotional discovery from inside family home

Al Roker found something special at the home he shares with his family and revealed what it was with his fans on Instagram. The Today show star made a discovery just days after the death of his "second dad" Willard Scott. Al posted a photo of a cookbook written by...
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Willard Scott, Longtime Television Meteorologist, Dead at 87

For some, talking about the weather can be a sign of a conversation that’s lost its spark. For a handful of people, though, talking about the weather can be one of the most engaging things you could imagine. For decades, Willard Scott turned his role as an onscreen meteorologist into a vessel for humorous (and humanistic) conversations, facts and tributes. Scott died on Saturday at his home at the age of 87.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'Today' Star Al Roker Shares a Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute After Willard Scott's Death

Like much of the Today show cast, Al Roker is feeling the loss of former NBC broadcaster Willard Scott. Willard, who spent over six decades at NBC, died at the age of 87 on Saturday at his farm in Delaplane, Virginia. His loss has been tough on the entire NBC network, but especially on Al, who considered Willard a mentor and "second father." After hearing the news, Al took to Instagram to share some of his old photos with Willard and a heartfelt message dedicated to his legacy.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘TODAY Show’ Anchor Willard Scott Dead At 87: Katie Couric, Al Roker & More Pay Tribute

Iconic weatherman Willard Scott was part of the iconic ‘TODAY Show’ team for over three decades before his retirement. Former TODAY Show weatherman Willard Scott has sadly passed away at the age of 87. The news was broken by his former co-hosts on Instagram, including Katie Couric and current weatherman Al Roker, who paid tributes to their former colleague and friend.
CelebritiesPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Legendary ‘Today’ weatherman Willard Scott dead at 87

Willard Scott, the legendary “Today” weatherman known for his enthusiasm and exuberant personality, died Saturday. He was 87. Scott’s death was confirmed on Twitter by his longtime colleague, Al Roker. “We lost Willard Scott passed peacefully at 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely...
Celebritiesspectrumnews1.com

Beloved television personality Willard Scott dies at 87

Ebullient television personality Willard Scott, who entertained millions for decades as the weather presenter on NBC's "Today," has died at 87. Al Roker, who succeeded Scott in 1996 after his semi-retirement, confirmed the news, posting on social media that the long-running network morning show "lost a beloved member" of its family.
CelebritiesPopculture

Al Roker's Fans Still Concerned for His Safety Amid Hurricane Ida Reporting

TODAY Show's Al Roker has been on the frontlines of Hurricane Ida coverage, reporting on the extreme weather in New Orleans. Roker, who is 67, grew frustrated with the concern many were expressing online, citing his age as the reason that he should have let someone else do the dangerous job. He posted a video on Twitter dumping the water from his rain boots into the tub alongside a message to everyone tweeting about his age.
RelationshipsHello Magazine

6 Today hosts' unreal wedding and engagement photos

The Today show has a rotating panel of famous faces, including some of our favourites such as Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager. While we see them on-screen every day, some viewers may not know much about their private lives. Some of the show's biggest names are happily married and had the most amazing wedding days, while others like Hoda Kotb are currently waiting to tie the knot. Take a look at these Today show hosts' wedding and engagement photos…
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Hoda Kotb's huge $250k engagement ring is nothing like she expected

Today show favourite Hoda Kotb got engaged to her partner Joel Schiffman in 2019, and her jaw-dropping engagement ring is out of this world. It features a breathtaking ice-white diamond surrounded by piercing blue sapphires, and when she showed it to the world live on air, fans were totally dazzled. But apparently, it is nothing like she expected…

