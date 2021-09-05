Willard Scott Of 'Today' Show Dies At 87 'Peacefully Surrounded By Family'

The iconic weatherman known for bringing laughter to the Today show, Willard Scott, died this morning at 87. The passing of the "ultimate broadcaster" was confirmed by Today show's weatherman Al Roker. "We lost a beloved member of our show @todayshow family this morning," Roker took the heartbreaking news to Instagram. "Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him. "