College Sports

Game Recap: Penn State wins thriller in Madison to start 1-0

By Matt Herb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State’s defense wanted to force more turnovers this year. It’s off to a good start. Clinging to a six-point lead in the final minutes, the Nittany Lions ended two Wisconsin drives with interceptions, both by transfer safeties from Lackawanna College. Jaquan Brisker got the first one, stepping in front of a Graham Mertz pass in the end zone with 2 minutes, 16 seconds left. Ji’Ayir Brown got the second with a pick on the Badgers’ desperate final drive.

