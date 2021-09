How do you focus an always-on brain? It's an issue that Sir Lewis Hamilton, whose thoughts are apparently as fast-paced as his Merc, has struggled with. "My mind is always on the go, I'm always thinking about something, I'm always thinking what's next, what am I doing next, you know?" he tells T3 in an exclusive interview, organised through INEOS, whose hand sanitizer dispenser is responsible for keeping the British F1 teams hands germ-free these days.