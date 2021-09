College football is back! And with it, Lee Corso gave fans his first “not so fast” of the year during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. This week’s primetime game is one of the best in recent years. No. 3 Clemson has a date with the fifth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in Charlotte, N.C. Saturday night. The winner will have merit to claim the No. 1 ranking in the country and immediately place itself in the College Football Playoff conversation.