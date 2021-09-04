EUR/USD Weekly Outlook
EUR/USD’s rebound from 1.1663 extended higher last week. Initial bias remains on the upside this week with focus on 1.1907 resistance. Decisive break there will indicate that fall from 1.2265, as well as the consolidation pattern from 1.2348, have completed. Near term outlook will be turned bullish for 1.2265/2348 resistance zone. However, on the downside, rejection by 1.1907 followed by break of 1.1792 support will dampen the bullish case, and turn bias back to the downside for 1.1663 support instead.www.actionforex.com
Comments / 0