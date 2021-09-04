CFTC Commitments of Traders – Gold Strengthened Further as Tapering Hopes Faltered

Speaking of choppy range-trading, oil markets are doing just that this week. Overnight, prices rose, ostensibly because Gulf of Mexico production is struggling to get back on. But when one looks at the ranges of this week, last night’s price increases have merely returned Brent and WTI back to roughly unchanged for the week. That suggests that the street is divided in the near-term direction, as disrupted Gulf of Mexico production is offset by global recovery nerves. So, oil markets are suffering from lots of noise but little substance right now.