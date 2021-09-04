CFTC Commitments of Traders – Gold Strengthened Further as Tapering Hopes Faltered
According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended August 31, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures sank -17 784 contracts to 356 528 for the week. Speculative long position declined -13 154 contracts, while shorts gained +4 630 contracts. It is possible to see an increase in net longs next week as crude oil prices strengthened after disappointing US job report. Yet, we expect the rebound to be short-lived. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil rose 4 563 contracts to 38 583, while that for gasoline increased +5 337 contracts to 42 221. NET SHORT of natural gas futures declined -21 882 contracts to 144 695 during the week.www.actionforex.com
