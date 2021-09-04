The Masterchef Celebrity 6 header falls in love with the tubers

MasterChef: Legends is close to crowning a winner, and fans are keeping a keen eye on their favorites. That’s why they noticed something concerning about one of the popular Top 4 cooks. Autumn Moretti has had viewers’ attention for her personality and her dishes. But in the latest episode, fans saw Autumn’s leg in a cast. They obviously have a lot of questions about what happened to Autumn’s leg. The show didn’t give much in the way of an explanation, and from the looks of it, we don’t have to worry about Autumn dropping out of the competition. Thanks to her family, we do have some answers about Autumn Moretti’s injury.