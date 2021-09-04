Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Sends Price Below $735 Level

The Euro has initially rally during the trading session on Friday but found the 1.1850 level to be a bit too much as it had been in the past. With that being the case, it looks like we are going to continue to chop lower overall. You should also keep in mind that the 50 day EMA is offering a significant amount of resistance and could be yet another sign of trouble. With this being the case, one has to wonder whether or not the Euro is going to reach the bottom again?