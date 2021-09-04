CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Sends Price Below $735 Level

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bitcoin Cash price prediction reveals that BCH touches the daily high of $735 as the coin prepares for more downtrends. BCH/USD shifted its focus from crossing above the upper boundary of the channel after touching the resistance level of $735. A few days ago, the market has been trading tremendously above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. On the contrary, the Bitcoin Cash price could reach a low of $650 if the bears bring the price below the moving averages. At the time of writing, Bitcoin Cash may be contemplating which direction it could follow as the coin is seen trading at $710.44 support within the channel.

