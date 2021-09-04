TBT: Remembering Trips to Windy Hollow and Miller Lakes [PHOTOS]

When the tradition began, a few years ago, of closing Owensboro's Glover Cary Bridge so that we could walk across it, my mother was the first person I told. I wasn't sure if she'd be able to do it, but she did. She just didn't get all the way across. But there was a reason I made a beeline to her door to break the news. When she and my Aunt Jo were girls they used to walk across that bridge all the time. In fact, they'd made friends with a couple of folks who they met on the OTHER side of the river who would always hang out on the bank with a fire going. They even cooked Mom and Aunt Jo some fish.