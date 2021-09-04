HPU volleyball conquers Army in three sets

WEST POINT, N.Y. — High Point University defeated host Army 25-19, 26-24, 25-13 Saturday, giving the Panthers sweeps of all three of their matches in the Black Knights Invitational at Gillis Fieldhouse.

Gabrielle Idlebird led HPU with nine kills while Dylan Maberry and Maggie Salley had seven each. Sopheea Mink six and Sydney Palazzolo five.

Mackenzi Thornburg dished 21 assists and Maria Miggins had 13, Jenny Wessling scooped 18 digs while Sydney Palazzolo had seven and Thornburg and Connelly Renfrow six each. Jackie Joyce made seven blocks.

HPU took the lead for good early in the first sets. In the second set, the Panthers won the last three points on kills by Maberry, Idlebird and Palazzolo.

Tied 2-2 in the third set, they took control by winning eight of the next nine points and with a late six point run, led by as much as 24-11

The Panthers complete their Mid-Atlantic trip with a match at Fairfield today at 1 p.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY

BOONE — High Point University finished fourth in team standings and Hocine Bouchrak took second individually in the men’s portion of the Covered Bridge cross-country meet at Appalachian State on Friday.

Bouchrak finished second in an impressive performance running the 8K nearly sub-25 minutes, finishing with a time of 25:08.18, losing to projected national championship contender Adriaan Wildschutt of Florida State.

Ian Miller put together a gutsy performance finishing 20th overall with a time of 26:05.95.

Austen Cave was the third Panther to finish placing 21st behind his HPU teammate with a time of 26:09.66. Stephen Gray placed 33rd with a time of 26:24.64. Spencer Smucker came in right behind his teammate at 34th with a time of 26:26.44.

Florida State won the team title with 36 points, followed by Appalachian (60), East Tennessee (86), High Point (106) and Tennessee Tech (134).

In the women’s meet, HPU finished third as Lindsey Ickes led the way with a 12th-place finish in 14:45.84.

Franzi Jakobs was the second Panther finisher, placing 19th with a time of 18:05.74. The third HPU runner to finish was Sydney Bagus with a time of 18:15.22. Freshman Anna Ritter finished 25th with a time of 18:17.61.

Katie Taylor and Madeline Quinn rounded out the top thirty finishing 29th and 30th respectively.

Florida State also won the women’s team title. The Seminoles had 26 points followed by the host Mountaineers (91), HPU (102), Tennessee Tech (114) and Milligan (158).