Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Retraces as It Recoups Above $49.60K
Bitcoin Resumes Fresh uptrend as It Recoups Above $49.60K– September 4, 2021. BTC/USD has begun a downward move after failing to sustain above the $50,000 as it recoups above $49.60K. On September 2, BTC’s price rallied to $51,142 but it was repelled as the crypto dropped sharply. Bitcoin retraced to the low of $49,584 as bulls bought the dips. BTC price corrected upward to $50,544 but faced another rejection. The selling pressure has resumed as price makes lower highs and lower lows.insidebitcoins.com
Comments / 0