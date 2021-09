The German rating board in charge of rating games for release in the European country just leaked a new Star Wars release. Did you know that THQ Nordic is preparing to release Star Wars Racer + Commando Combo and the Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection on PS4 and Nintendo Switch? Neither did anybody else because THQ Nordic has never announced as much, but now the cat is out of the bag thanks to the German rating board. Individually, every game in both bundles is already available on both of these platformers, but they've never been sold together, hence why the games had to be re-rated.