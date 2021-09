Raleigh, N.C. — Like a game of “Tell me you’re a Raleigh kid without telling me you’re a Raleigh kid,” my 7 year-old son, Henry wore a shirt to school today that says “Bunch of (Little) Jerks.” Most in the Triangle know “Bunch of Jerks,” is in reference to the Carolina Hurricanes’ post win celebration called the Storm Surge. The Canes players’ fanfare caught the ire of NHL commentator Don Cherry in 2019 after he called the players “a bunch of jerks” for the celebration. Fans here adopted the moniker as their own and my son is proud to be a “Little Jerk.”