Sheridan, WY

Tickets available for Forever West Songwriter Festival

By From Staff Reports
Sheridan Press
 7 days ago

SHERIDAN — Tickets are still available for the first ever Forever West Songwriter Festival to be held at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Sept. 9-11. The festival is a celebration of music and western heritage featuring songwriters Frank Myers, Anthony Smith, Wynn Varble, Brice Long and special musical guest Cory Leone Johnson. These artists have written hits for the likes of Brad Paisley, Lonestar, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Chris Young, Hank Williams Jr, Reba McEntire and Chris Stapleton.

