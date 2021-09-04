CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Point Booster Club Auction This Weekend

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Church Point High School Athletic Booster Club Auction is happening Saturday and Sunday on 106 7 Pure Country and via our online stream. The auction will begin at 5:00 on Saturday and wrap up at midnight, then back again from 3:00 until 10:00 on Sunday. So many great items will be up for bid! From food to sports memorabilia and everything in between!

