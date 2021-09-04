Church Point Booster Club Auction This Weekend

Several clubs in Berlin are hosting indoor events this weekend for the first time since the pandemic. Renate, Ritter Butzke, KitKatClub, Watergate, Kulturhaus Kili, Insomnia and Birgit are some of the venues taking advantage of the new ruling, which was approved earlier this week by the Senate. Attendees no longer have to wear masks or social distance, but they do have to have either been vaccinated or have recently recovered from Covid-19. This is known as the "2G rule." These clubs can host indoor events of up to 2,000 people if they have a mechanical ventilation system and up to 1,000 if they don't, according to the Berlin Clubcommission. The Clubcommission has also confirmed changes, approved by the Senate, to the rules around outdoor events. As of Saturday, September 4th, attendees no longer have to wear masks on the dance floor and capacity can increase to 2,000 people. Browse Berlin's weekend listings on RA. Photo: Alexander Popov.