Dario Costa set four world records after successfully completing a super-intense flight through two consecutive tunnels near Istanbul. Really grabbing people's attention with an aerial stunt isn't as easy as it once was. A lot of what can be done has been done, regulations are tighter than ever surrounding the execution of such feats, and the constant "look at me" dwell of the internet makes doing something truly impressive without killing yourself really tough. Red Bull stunt pilot Dario Costa just overcame this reality and set four world records in the process. And oh was the record-setting flight intense.