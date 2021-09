Legendary former England and Arsenal footballer Kelly Smith is returning to action this weekend, as she prepares to play alongside former teammate Faye Williams at Soccer Aid 2021.Smith is one of the most recognisable names in women’s footballing history, after earning 177 caps for England and scoring 46 goals for the Lionesses between 1995 and 2014. After retiring from all forms of football in 2017, Smith is returning to Soccer Aid after also playing in last year’s match.Smith started her footballing career with Arsenal Ladies back in 1996, but soon became something of a pioneer, after becoming one of the...