As Hurricane Ida Recovery Begins, New Yorkers Want A Permanent Solution

Tomorrow marks 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, and we're reflecting on the many things that have shifted lives since then. That includes a reshaped civil rights landscape for Arab, South Asian and Muslim communities targeted by massive surveillance programs in the U.S. Here's one example - Asad Dandia. He's a lifelong Brooklynite born to working-class Pakistani immigrant parents, and as a college student, he started a charity. It was called Muslims Giving Back, and it delivered groceries to neighbors in need. Now, in March of 2012, he received a Facebook message from a young man who said he wanted to become a better Muslim, so he asked to join the group.