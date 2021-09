The man who stabbed seven people in a New Zealand supermarket has been named as Ahamed Samsudeen.The 32-year-old was shot and killed by police after he left seven people injured in a knife attack inside an Auckland supermarket.He had been assessed as so high risk that he was being monitored by up to 30 officers who tracked his every move in the weeks leading up to the attack.Samsudeen, who arrived in New Zealand from Sri Lanka in 2011 on a student visa, had previously been imprisoned for three years after authorities caught him with a hunting knife and extremist videos.But...