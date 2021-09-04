Alabama LB Christopher Allen Suffers "Significant" Foot Injury Against Miami

ATLANTA — While No. 1 Alabama clobbered No. 14 Miami, 44-13, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon, it didn't leave completely unscathed.

Per coach Nick Saban, Crimson Tide senior linebacker Christopher Allen suffered a "significant" foot injury that will likely end his season. The injury occurred on Allen's sack and forced fumble on Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King nearly midway through the second quarter.

"Chris Allen's got a pretty significant foot injury. And they'll further evaluate," Saban said postgame. "But it looks like he may be lost for the season."

Allen finished with three total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. He led the Southeastern Conference in tackles for loss and tallied six sacks a season ago.

"My boy is going to be back," defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis said. "We are going to be good."

Stepping in his place was sophomore Drew Sanders, who recorded six total tackles in the 31-point victory. Sanders was a five-star prospect for the 2020 recruiting class.

"Drew's a good player," Saban said. "And we've rotated those three guys, you know, all through camp and all through the spring as starters. Chris Allen is a fantastic player, though, and he's a really good pass rusher. And really was a luxury to have him and Will [Anderson] on the edges as outside backers.

"But we have confidence in Drew and, you know, we have a couple other young players that are going to have to — Dallas Turner – and some of the younger players that we have are going to get an opportunity to play now at that position as well."

Tennessee transfer linebacker Henry To'oTo'o suffered a right elbow injury in the third quarter and was forced to watch the reminder of the contest from the sideline, while wearing a brace.

Saban added that To'oTo'o will be "okay." In his Alabama debut, he finished second on the Crimson Tide in tackles with seven total stops.

Senior defensive end LaBryan Ray, sophomore offensive lineman Damieon George Jr, junior defensive back DeMarcco Hellams all dressed out and went through pre-game warmups but did not see any action.

"I don't think anybody else has got a significant injury," Saban said. "Got some guys beat up, got some guys that got cramps. We got some guys that needed IVs. But I don't think we have anybody else that is serious in terms of a long-term injury. Hopefully, we'll get some guys back. Damieon George, an offensive lineman. Hopefully LaBryan Ray will be able to come back. I think DeMarcco Hellams will be able to come back.

"So I think we are hopeful that we'll get some guys back. But they dressed today, but they couldn't play. They weren't ready to play. And hopefully they'll be ready. They actually warmed up and went through pregame warm up. But it was by design that we wouldn't play them today. And hopefully they'll be ready for next week."