CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama LB Christopher Allen Suffers "Significant" Foot Injury Against Miami

By Tyler Martin
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFjrs_0bmuOTsP00

ATLANTA — While No. 1 Alabama clobbered No. 14 Miami, 44-13, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon, it didn't leave completely unscathed.

Per coach Nick Saban, Crimson Tide senior linebacker Christopher Allen suffered a "significant" foot injury that will likely end his season. The injury occurred on Allen's sack and forced fumble on Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King nearly midway through the second quarter.

"Chris Allen's got a pretty significant foot injury. And they'll further evaluate," Saban said postgame. "But it looks like he may be lost for the season."

Allen finished with three total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. He led the Southeastern Conference in tackles for loss and tallied six sacks a season ago.

"My boy is going to be back," defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis said. "We are going to be good."

Stepping in his place was sophomore Drew Sanders, who recorded six total tackles in the 31-point victory. Sanders was a five-star prospect for the 2020 recruiting class.

"Drew's a good player," Saban said. "And we've rotated those three guys, you know, all through camp and all through the spring as starters. Chris Allen is a fantastic player, though, and he's a really good pass rusher. And really was a luxury to have him and Will [Anderson] on the edges as outside backers.

"But we have confidence in Drew and, you know, we have a couple other young players that are going to have to — Dallas Turner – and some of the younger players that we have are going to get an opportunity to play now at that position as well."

Tennessee transfer linebacker Henry To'oTo'o suffered a right elbow injury in the third quarter and was forced to watch the reminder of the contest from the sideline, while wearing a brace.

Saban added that To'oTo'o will be "okay." In his Alabama debut, he finished second on the Crimson Tide in tackles with seven total stops.

Senior defensive end LaBryan Ray, sophomore offensive lineman Damieon George Jr, junior defensive back DeMarcco Hellams all dressed out and went through pre-game warmups but did not see any action.

"I don't think anybody else has got a significant injury," Saban said. "Got some guys beat up, got some guys that got cramps. We got some guys that needed IVs. But I don't think we have anybody else that is serious in terms of a long-term injury. Hopefully, we'll get some guys back. Damieon George, an offensive lineman. Hopefully LaBryan Ray will be able to come back. I think DeMarcco Hellams will be able to come back.

"So I think we are hopeful that we'll get some guys back. But they dressed today, but they couldn't play. They weren't ready to play. And hopefully they'll be ready. They actually warmed up and went through pregame warm up. But it was by design that we wouldn't play them today. And hopefully they'll be ready for next week."

Comments / 0

BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
875
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Christopher Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Dallas#American Football#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Crimson Tide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Nick Saban again has sharp words for Jahleel Billingsley

Alabama coach Nick Saban again delivered sharp words for junior tight end Jahleel Billingsley after the Tide’s second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday. Billingsley missed time early in camp because of what Saban called “COVID protocols” and had to “work his way back up the depth chart” after returning. Asked...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Quandarrius Robinson has been suspended indefinitely, per Nick Saban

Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson has been suspended indefinitely, according to coach Nick Saban. That decision was revealed on Monday, roughly 24 hours after the news broke that Robinson had been arrested for a DUI. Here’s what Saban told reporters about the situation during his weekly press conference:. “Q. Robinson is...
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Steve Spurrier says Florida will upset Alabama this season

He has not been the head coach of the Florida Gators since 2001, but Steve Spurrier wants the smoke when it comes to Alabama. During his 11 seasons with the Gators (1990-01), he faced the Crimson Tide nine times. Spurrier was 6-3 against Alabama; however, the Tide defeated him twice in 1999. Dan Mullen has not fared well against Nick Saban. He struggled against him at Mississippi State and lost to him last year at Florida. The Gators came up short in the SEC Championship Game versus Saban.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
Alabama StatePosted by
On3.com

Alabama head coach Nick Saban explains why he's still coaching

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, now 69 years old, has every accolade a college coach can dream of and more. Saban holds a 170-23 record at Alabama, he’s won eight SEC West titles (and seven SEC championships), he’s claimed seven national championships with the Crimson Tide (and one more with LSU), he’s produced three Alabama Heisman Trophy winners, he’s produced 41 consensus All-Americans in Tuscaloosa and has turned Alabama into a titan of the college football world, having been ranked No. 1 in national polls for all or part of every season since 2008.
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
Alabama State247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit projects Alabama QB Bryce Young, OC Bill O'Brien's impact against Miami

College football's Week 1 slate includes several intriguing matchups, including defending national champion Alabama's showdown vs. nationally-ranked Miami in Atlanta. ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit is anxious to see the starting debut of Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young and first-year offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien along with any changes Alabama may encounter offensively.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

LaBryan Ray set to return, other Alabama updates from Nick Saban

Alabama coach Nick Saban held his first weekly SEC teleconference of the season Wednesday, providing a few updates on players’ health and other topics before Saturday’s opener against Miami. Here were the highlights:. -- Saban said the opening game is “very challenging” and first games often include “things you’re not...
NFL247Sports

Deion Sanders, Nick Saban teaming up for HBCU initiative

Seven-time national champion coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders are joining forces this season to bring more exposure across college football to Historically Black Colleges and Universities while also aiding citizens in communities of color with unexpected medical bills that health insurance may not cover, supplemental insurance provider Aflac has announced.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban’s Reaction To Beating Miami Goes Viral

Believe it or not, Nick Saban actually cracked a smile following Alabama’s statement win over Miami on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide had no problem replacing the immense talent they lost from last year’s championship team. Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Brian Robinson Jr. had 60 yards on the ground. Trey Sanders chipped in 41 rushing yards and a score. Oh, and Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams looked the part with four catches for 126 yards and one touchdown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy