Hammond, LA

Lady Lions Drop Matches to Cal State Fullerton, Auburn

Lions
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Ala. – Southeastern Louisiana dropped a pair of matches Friday at Auburn Arena, falling to Cal State Fullerton in four, 25-22, 13-25, 26-24, 25-21, and host Auburn in straight sets, 25-14, 25-10, 25-20. The Lady Lions (0-4) were originally slated to host both Fullerton (2-2) and Auburn (4-0) this weekend in the Southeastern Showdown at the University Center in Hammond, but the four-team event was canceled in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Auburn stepped up to host an impromptu round-robin tournament.

